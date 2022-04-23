Faiz poems, chapters on democracy and diversity dropped from Class 10 CBSE textbooks

These excerpts were a part of NCERT Democratic Politics II, Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste. The images excluded include two posters and a political cartoon. One of the posters, illustrated with Faiz’s verses, was issued by NGO ANHAD (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy), which has activists Shabnam Hashmi and Harsh Mander among its co-founders.

The poem from which these verses were taken was composed by Faiz when he was being taken from a jail in Lahore, in chains, to a dentist's office in a tonga through lanes that were familiar to him.

The second poster, with excerpts of the other Faiz poem, was issued by Voluntary Health Association of India, which describes itself as a federation of 27 state associations. Urdu literary web portal Rekhta stated that Faiz had written this poem after his visit to Dhaka in 1974.