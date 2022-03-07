False promises made to people and misleading information shared in the Presidential address

I thought this was Rashtrapati Ji’s last speech (to Parliament). Coming from a marginalised section himself, he would surely say something for the upliftment of the downtrodden, I had thought. But I did not find any such thing in his address. It neither mentions inflation or unemployment; nor does it mention anything about measures to alleviate challenges faced by Dalit and tribal communities or about the poor conditions of farmers and labourers. Efforts are being made to hide the continuous aggression from China and there is complete silence about the increasing threats to our democracy.

Our democracy is under great threat today. If someone speaks the truth, he is called a traitor; if a farmer raises his voice, you call him a terrorist. Labourers are described as Naxalites. If people raise questions about corpses of people who died of Covid buried on the banks of rivers, you say they are old rituals.

The country today is battling with unprecedented unemployment, and there is great dissatisfaction among the youth as they are not getting work. Investment is not coming in and big manufacturing units are closing down. Government jobs are getting scantier.

In 2014, you promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year. But how many people actually got jobs? In this budget, you have announced the creation of 60 lakh jobs in five years. The youth in Bihar, UP and other states are taking to the streets for railway jobs and in December 2021 alone, more than one crore salaried people are said to have lost their jobs.

There are about nine lakh vacancies in the Government of India. There are 15% (237,295) vacancies in Railways, 40% (247,842) in Defence and 12% (128,842) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Forget about creating new jobs, you have failed to even fill up the vacancies. What is more, you have ignored reservation for SC and ST. There are hardly any SC or ST secretary in the PMO or to the Government of India.

The unemployment rate for women is 26%, which is three times higher than that of men at 8%. In the largest employing MSME sector, 60% of the units are on the verge of closure. You say a lot about empowering MSMEs but nothing is happening on the ground.

MGNREGA, which Modi ji used to condemn as a living monument of UPA’s failure, came to the rescue of the people in the pandemic. Even according to your own calculations, at the minimum wage of Rs 235 or at the average of Rs 200, the government should have paid out Rs 1.80 lakh crore under the MGNREGA. But you provided for only Rs 73 thousand crores in the budget. You promised work for 150 days but in reality, you gave less than 20 days’ employment to the poor.

There is no mention of inflation or measures to deal with it in the address either. India’s Wholesale Price Index rose to 14.23% in November 2021, breaking a 12-year record. In 2020, prices of crude oil fell to $ 25 per barrel in the international market, but you kept hiking the domestic prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol-diesel prices increased by more than 30% between January and November 2021 but the excise duty on petroleum products were raised by more than 275%. The Government earned more than Rs 25 lakh crore from excise duty on petroleum products in the last seven years. But not one penny of that money was used to help the poor.

Inflation has made life miserable for the poor. The price of LPG cylinders has increased by over 117%. A cylinder that was available for Rs 414 in 2014 is worth about Rs 1000 today. The prices of all essential things have gone up.

Grain prices have increased by 39% over 2014, tur dal prices increased by 39% while mustard oil prices have increased by 41%.