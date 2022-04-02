Farmer leaders, SKM flag Modi govt’s nonchalant attitude for refusal to participate in committee on MSP

“Can any committee be formed over the phone or serious issues such as MSP be discussed over the phone? The government was sitting over its own commitment for months. Then all of sudden, it woke up from slumber and said, let us discuss MSP. How can this happen?”

“MSP is a serious issue. It needs serious discussion,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, on March 22, called BKU leader Yuddhvir Singh and asked him to suggest “two to three names from the SKM for the committee to be formed by the Government of India.”

In response to the call made by the Agriculture Secretary, the SKM wrote an email on March 24 seeking crucial details about the committee: its members, its mandate, procedures etc but the government did not reply.

The letter was resent on March 30 but again, the government chose not to reply.

Finally, on April 1, SKM made the issue public and issued a statement, noting, “SKM expects that the committee must be formed on clear and agreed terms and demands a clarification on the details of the committee. Unless we are fully aware of the nature and agenda of this committee, it would not be worthwhile to participate in any such committee”.