Farmers' body SKM announces nationwide protest on July 31 against the ‘betrayal’ by Modi govt

“In protest against this alleged “betrayal” by the government, ‘Protest Against Betrayal’ meetings will be organised at the district level, from the beginning of the monsoon session of parliament on July 18 till July 31 – the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh – across the country, “reads the statement issued by the farm organisation.

Spelling out the protest-plan, the SKM said that a 75-hour mass dharna will be held in Lakhimpur Kheri from August 18 to August 20, demanding sacking of Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra.

Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is in jail for driving the SUV that allegedly ran over 8 farmers and killed them.

The farm organisations will also mobilise unemployed youth and ex-servicemen against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which is “anti-national and anti-youth as well as anti-farmer” – said the SKM.

“To expose the Agnipath scheme, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ conferences will be organised across the country from August 7 to August 14, in which ex-servicemen and unemployed youth will also be invited,” the statement read.

SKM had, on July 24 participated in the nationwide protest against the short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces called Agnipath Scheme.

SKM has termed the scheme as “anti Kisan, anti Jawan” in the past, and has also strongly criticised the arrest of human right activist and ex journalist Teesta Setalvad also.