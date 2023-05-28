Farmers' dharna at Delhi border ends, Tikait announces mahapanchayat on June 11

The farmers' protest, taking place at Delhi's Ghazipur border in support of the protesting wrestlers, ended on Sunday evening with Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announcing that a khap mahapanchayat would be held in Baju village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on June 11 to take further decisions.

"We have added the issue of the women wrestlers on the agenda of panchayats and other gatherings. We will discuss the issue in every meeting. We will accept whatever the decision the khap panchayat takes. For now, we are returning to our homes," Tikait said.

The farmers were heading to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers protesting there. However, as police stopped them, the farmers began a sit-in at the border, creating chaos. Police faced a tough time in controlling the situation.

Tikait, who reached the area, had said that the protesting farmers would not leave until the protesting wrestlers, who were taken into custody by the Delhi Police as they tried to march towards the new Parliament building, are released.

As some wrestlers were released, the dharna was called off, and Tikait announced that a mahapanchayat would be held in Muzaffarnagar next month.