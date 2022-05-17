Farmers start ‘pucca morcha’ against AAP-led Punjab govt at Chandigarh-Mohali border to press demands

Holding flags, hundreds of members of over 23 farmers’ unions had reached the venue in their tractors and trailers, cars, motorcycles and other means of transportation.

Even though the state government had called the farmers’ leaders for a meeting with a government delegation, they turned down the offer and demanded a meeting with CM Mann. This led to a stand-off between the government and the union leaders.

To restrict farmers’ entry to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the Punjab and Chandigarh police have deployed adequate police forces and machinery besides setting up a three-tier layer of barricades on the road connecting Chandigarh with Mohali.

Braving the scorching heat, the protesters broke the first layer of barricades and staged a permanent dharna at the second layer, where they were stopped by the police force.

Opposing the AAP government’s decision - paddy sowing schedule announced by CM Bhagwant Mann -- along with 10 other demands, the farmers of the state are up in arms against the Punjab government.

The farmers’ unions had announced to hold ‘pucca morcha’ in state capital Chandigarh after their talks with state government officials led by Power Minister Harbhajan Singh failed.