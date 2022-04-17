Festivals inspire fear now, say Muslims of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
Festivals of any religion used to be the occasions of joy and celebrations. But now they cause fear and worry due to the deteriorating communal situation in the country, said Tanvirul Islam, a resident of J-Block Jahangirpuri.
On Saturday evening, a violent clash broke out between two communities during Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra. Several people, including a few policemen, were injured in the ensuing stone-pelting and some vehicles were torched.
The locals NH spoke to said that both communities have always lived peacefully in this area and this is the first time that they have seen such a clash.
A local said that on Saturday evening a Hindu procession was passing from the area. A group from the procession stopped in front of the masjid and started shouting slogans. A man who was coming out of the masjid asked the group to not raise slogans in front of the masjid. But the men in the procession beat him up. After this stone pelting started from both sides.
A local pointed out, "You can still see stones and Bhagwa flag lying at the masjid's doorstep, but there is no such thing outside the mandir nearby. This shows who are the aggressors."
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that this clash was a “conspiracy” and that he would raise the issue of “illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas living in the area” with the Union Home Minister.
Former MLA from this area Devendra Singh Yadav appealed to the people to remain clam and maintain peace. He said that there is a pattern in such incidents happening across different states.
There is heavy police presence in the area and outsiders are not being allowed to enter the area. Police has arrested 14 people over the violence.
The Congress on Sunday urged people in Delhi to take it upon themselves to stay united and alert , saying that those in power lack empathy.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Delhi be alert..Delhi be safe Delhi stay united."
"Violence, riots and frenzy will not make religion 'safe', neither will anyone be strong, yes, our India will definitely become weak," Surjewala said.
He accused those in power of lacking empathy.
