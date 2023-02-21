Inflation worries: India to sell extra 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market

In an effort to cut the price of wheat and wheat flour and combat inflation, the Centre on Tuesday announced that it will unload an additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market.

This announcement comes on the heals of a January 25 decision of the government of India to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat and wheat flour (atta) in the open market from its buffer stock in an effort to keep the price of these commodities from rising.

According to the statement, the government has agreed to have the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) sell wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). Wheat product makers, individual dealers, flour mills, and bulk customers will be able to bid on the inventories in an online auction. According to CNBCTV18 report, a number of ministers recently proposed selling equities on the open market.