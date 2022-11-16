File reply by evening or pay Rs 1 lakh: Gujarat HC warns Morbi civic body

When the court took up the matter this morning, the Nagar Palika counsel informed that the reply could not be filed as the civic body in-charge Deputy Collector is busy with election duty and could not decide about lawyer on time.

The Nagar Palika counsel sought time till November 24 when the matter is kept for further hearing. But the court turned down the request and demanded a reply by evening.

"Yesterday you were acting smart, now you are taking the matter casually," responded the court, "So, either file your reply by this evening, or pay a fine of ₹ 1 lakh."