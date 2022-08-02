Finance Minister’s Lok Sabha speech on economy aimed at diverting attention from real issues

Economist M Govinda Rao points to costlier petrol and higher imports of gold. “In the first quarter of the year, the trade deficit swelled to $70.25 billion from $31.42 billion. As a result, forex reserves are declining, with the dollar-rupee exchange rate nearing 80 ~ a more than 8 per cent fall in the last year. Much of the Government’s spending is financed by borrowings. The total debt of the Government had increased from Rs 58.66 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 139 lakh crore in 2021-22,” he said.

Experts feel that an honest parliamentary debate keeping politics aside is crucial in the wake of several factors including the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) data that puts retail inflation in India above 7% for three straight months. In June, it was just down to 7.01% from the 7.04% in May.

Taking FMCG as an example, the pressure across categories has been constant with price hikes continuing unabated. In June, prices of soap, detergent, toothpaste and shampoo were on the rise. Data shows that between April and June, companies have raised the prices of a host of products.

As per a report by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) raised prices of its soaps by 3-20% across brands while ITC increased the price of select stock-keeping units of Fiama Di Wills by 21%. Prices of soaps from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), Reckitt Benckiser, and Wipro Consumer have also increased in the range of 4-19% during June versus April.

A report in the Financial Express said that in the detergents segment, HUL raised prices of select products like Rin bars by 8-20% and Rin and Surf Excel detergent powders and liquids by 2-8%. P&G similarly increased prices of its Tide and Ariel detergent powders by 3-7%. Likewise, HUL increased the price of Vim and Jyothy Labs of Exo by 7% and 8%, respectively in the dish wash bars.

After its 40 basis points increase in repo rate in May, the RBI followed another hike of 50 basis points in June. It is expected to announce another hike on August 5. So far, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 90 basis points to tackle the movement of the consumer price index.

The present inflation in the country is at 7.01% and remained above RBI's comfort zone of 6% for the sixth-consecutive month running. During the June 2022 policy, RBI had predicted that inflation would stay above 6% till Q3 of FY23 and only come below 6% fractionally in Q4. On the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2022 and an average crude oil price (Indian basket) of $ 105 per barrel, RBI projected inflation at 6.7% in 2022-23, with Q1 at 7.5%; Q2 at 7.4%; Q3 at 6.2%; and Q4 at 5.8% with risks evenly balanced.