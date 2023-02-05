FIR against ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli on charge of assaulting wife

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state at his home in suburban Bandra, an official said on Sunday.



No arrest has been made so far in connection with the alleged incident which took place on Friday, he said.



Kambli's wife Andrea in her police complaint alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from Bandra police station said.

"Mumbai: Bandra Police reaches residence of Vinod Kambli to serve him a notice under Sec 41A CrPC, asking him to appear before Police & record his statement. FIR registered against him today on complaint of his wife wherein she accused him of thrashing & verbally abusing her," Mumbai police was quoted as saying.