6 injured in clash between JNU students over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; FIR filed

Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted in injuries of six students.



"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C. said.



Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.



The DCP further said that the students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have also intimated that they will also be giving a written complaint.



"On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal action will be taken," the senior official said.

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident.

The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The Left outfits claimed about 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said their 10-12 activists were hurt.

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one them showing Akhtarista Ansari, a second year MA student of Sociology, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The JNUSU also alleged that the ABVP members stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken and attacked him in the afternoon.