Fire destroys film production company's warehouse in Kolkata, no casualty reported

A major fire broke out at Kudghat in South Kolkata on Thursday morning, destroying the warehouse of a film production company, Eskay Movies.

A total of 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Although no casualty has been reported, the estimated loss because of the fire is over Rs one crore.

"Because of the congested nature of the area there was an apprehension of the fire spreading fast. We faced initial difficulties in reaching the base of fire as the main entry point to the warehouse got blocked following the collapse of the iron roof. However, our men could soon clear the blockage by cutting the collapsed roof through a gas cutter," said a fire officer present at the spot.