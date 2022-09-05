Two dead as fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel

Asked about the cause of the incident, the official said, "It may be due to a short-circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained. The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet on the first floor where something happened."



Over two dozen people were rushed to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital, officials said.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took cognisance of the incident.



"I came to know about the tragic incident of a fire in a hotel in Lucknow. I have inquired about the situation from the local administration. Relief and rescue operations are on. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, said in a tweet.



Adityanath reached the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured. He also directed the officials concerned to provide best treatment to the injured.



Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said two people lost their lives in the incident, adding that a probe has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty.



"We will also see that recurrence of such incidents do not take place and for this, directives will be issued for the entire state," he said.



The minister added that free treatment will be provided to the injured.



Director (Information) Shishir Singh said Commissioner Lucknow division and police commissioner Lucknow will jointly probe the incident.



Fumes were seen coming out of the hotel, creating panic in the area. Fire teams had a tough time dousing the flames after breaking the glass panes.



Among those injured included fireman Chandresh Yadav, who sustained burn injuries while rescuing people.