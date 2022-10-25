Firecrackers on Diwali a nightmare for patients of respiratory diseases

As everyone outside her house was burning crackers and celebrating Diwali on Monday, Mansi Kumar was struggling to breathe as her throat started to burn up and her lungs felt a sudden shortage of air.

Kumar, a 22-year-old resident of New Delhi, was last year diagnosed with allergic rhinitis, an allergic response caused due to pollens, or toxic chemicals released by crackers causing a burning sensation in the throat, watery eyes, and breathlessness.

While she had been facing trouble breathing before that as well and every year around Diwali, her problems worsen as she is unable to breathe even inside her house.