First 10 hotels in the world to attain 'LEED Zero Carbon Certification' from ITC Hotels Group

Paving the way for the global hospitality industry, in a one of its kind remarkable feat, 10 properties of the ITC Hotels Group have attained "Net Zero Carbon Status" by achieving coveted "LEED Zero Carbon Certification" by USGBC (United States Green Building Council).



This achievement reaffirms ITC Hotels' commitment to responsible luxury and sustainability. Already, ITC Hotels is the world's largest chain with the maximum number of LEED Platinum certified properties as per USGBC.



Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, "Responsible luxury is our guiding ethos at ITC Hotels. We endeavour to create planet positive experiences. The net zero project aligns with India's vision of significantly cutting emissions and are a critical driving force behind the transformation of buildings, cities and communities to continue to sustain future generations."



LEED Zero, developed by the USGBC, is a complement to LEED that verifies the achievements of net zero goals and signals market leadership.