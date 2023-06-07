First flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims to leave J&K for Saudi Arabia today

Special arrangements have been made for the Haj pilgrims at the Srinagar international airport where a separate area has been arranged for the pilgrims to leave the gate and go to the aircraft.



The baggage of the pilgrims will be screened and sealed at the Haj house from where AC coaches will carry the pilgrims to the airport and trucks will carry their luggage.



Custom clearance, etc., will also be done at the Haj house. Spacious 340 airbus will fly the pilgrims to Jeddah, officials said.