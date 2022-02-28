First phase of elections in Manipur marred by instances of violence, voter fraud

The first phase of Assembly elections in Manipur held on Monday, which saw 78.03% voter turnout, was marred by several instances of sporadic violence in Imphal Valley.

This phase saw 38 of Manipur's 60 Assembly seats in the fray.

At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged and was later replaced. There were several instances of voter fraud too.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress party's poll observer for Manipur, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted about Dennis Lallienzuol, a young resident of Churachandpur, who had gone to the polling booth to exercise his democratic right, only to find that his vote had already been cast. Ramesh underlined that this was not an isolated instance of malpractice.