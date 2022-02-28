First phase of elections in Manipur marred by instances of violence, voter fraud
The first phase of Assembly elections in Manipur held on Monday, which saw 78.03% voter turnout, was marred by several instances of sporadic violence in Imphal Valley.
This phase saw 38 of Manipur's 60 Assembly seats in the fray.
At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged and was later replaced. There were several instances of voter fraud too.
Rajya Sabha MP and Congress party's poll observer for Manipur, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted about Dennis Lallienzuol, a young resident of Churachandpur, who had gone to the polling booth to exercise his democratic right, only to find that his vote had already been cast. Ramesh underlined that this was not an isolated instance of malpractice.
There were instances of violence in New Keithelmanbi of Saitu AC in Imphal West district. Stone-pelting and gunfire were reported from the Keirao constituency in Manipur a few hours after the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections got underway. Polling was stalled for a few hours.
In Wangkhei AC, voters protested against proxy voting for BJP which happened at the booth. The police at the site had to disperse the agitators.
In Phunal Maring polling station, violence broke out in the afternoon scaring officials who hid under the table for safety. Tables and EVMs were smashed and polling had to be stalled until the violence stopped.
Violence was also reported from the Singhat Assembly constituency in Churachandpur when a clash between BJP and KPA broke out during mock poll testing. A control unit of the EVM was damaged. The returning officer had to call for a backup EVM.
According to PTI report, a havildar of 8th Manipur Rifles who was deployed for poll duty was found dead in Pherzawl district early on Monday morning, police said. While it remains unclear how the incident occurred, police has registered a case for further inquiry. The body has been airlifted to Imphal.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. The chief minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.
This time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats on its own. On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).
The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
