Five arrested in Madurai train coach fire case

Five people, including tour operators and a cook, were arrested in connection with the Madurai train coach fire which claimed the lives of nine Uttar Pradesh pilgrims travelling to Rameswaram.

Sathyaprakash, Narendra, Kardish Sakhani, Deepak and Sukum Kashyap were arrested by the Government Railway Police.

They have been booked under Sections 302,304 and 285 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 164 of Indian Railway (IR) Act.