Five booked for gang rape of woman seen walking naked in video on social media: Police
Police have registered a case of gang rape after a some men allegedly assaulted a woman, who was then seen walking naked on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.
A grainy 15-second CCTV footage of the woman walking on the road surfaced online and was widely shared on Wednesday.
The police said the incident took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area, and they have already arrested an accused based on a complaint filed on September 7 by a family member of the victim.
"The incident occurred around a fortnight ago and an accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur said.
However, in their statement before the magistrate, the victim and her parents have declined that she was gang-raped, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.
The victim is said to be mentally challenged, according to a police official.
Earlier, in a recorded statement, SP Meena said, "The case was registered against five people on a complaint by a male relative of the victim. One of the accused, Naushe Ali, has been arrested."
The complainant also stated in the FIR that family members of the accused have threatened to kill him.
As per Moradabad police, the girl had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village when she was kidnapped by five men who took turns to rape her. Hearing her screams, a villager rushed to the spot but by then the five accused had fled the scene, taking away her clothes and other belongings.
Additional superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "An FIR has been lodged under section 376D (gangrape) and the POCSO Act. We arrested one of the accused on September 15. Further investigation is on."