Five booked for gang rape of woman seen walking naked in video on social media: Police

The complainant also stated in the FIR that family members of the accused have threatened to kill him.



As per Moradabad police, the girl had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village when she was kidnapped by five men who took turns to rape her. Hearing her screams, a villager rushed to the spot but by then the five accused had fled the scene, taking away her clothes and other belongings.



Additional superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "An FIR has been lodged under section 376D (gangrape) and the POCSO Act. We arrested one of the accused on September 15. Further investigation is on."