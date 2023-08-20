Floodwater submerges several BSF posts along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Several BSF outposts and the barbed wire fencing along the India-Pakistan border have been inundated in Punjab's Ferozepur district due to a rise in the Sutlej's water level, an official said on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops are keeping a close watch on the situation, the official said.

Many villages near the International Border in Ferozepur bore the brunt of the swollen Sutlej, forcing residents of flood-hit areas to move to safer locations.

According to the official, "Despite all the challenges and adversity, our jawans are maintaining 24-hour vigil. They are manning the area without caring about their personal safety."