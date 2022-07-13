Flop Panic: Salman, Varun, Shahid dial 'a' for Anees Bazmee

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proving to be the life-saving bonanza for Hindi cinema, A-listers from Bollywood are clamouring to get the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director’s attention quickly before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Kartik Aaryan grabs Anees Bazmee for an encore.

Hence Salman Khan who had kept Anees hanging on for nearly eight years for a green signal to the sequel of No Entry, has finally said yes, after Salman’s last two films Radhe and Antim proved disasters on the OTT platform during the pandemic.