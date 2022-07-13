Flop Panic: Salman, Varun, Shahid dial 'a' for Anees Bazmee
With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proving to be the life-saving bonanza for Hindi cinema, Bollywood A-listers are clamouring to get its director’s attention quickly before Kartik Aaryan grabs Anees Bazmee
Hence Salman Khan who had kept Anees hanging on for nearly eight years for a green signal to the sequel of No Entry, has finally said yes, after Salman’s last two films Radhe and Antim proved disasters on the OTT platform during the pandemic.
Shahid Kapoor who has suffered a crippling blow Jersey at the box office is desirous of starting the film that he had signed with Anees Bazmee eight years ago.
And Varun Dhawan’s team has gleefully announced a “potential” collaboration with Anees (who by the way, considers Varun’s father David Dhawan one of his comedic gurus) when in fact Anees has not even met Varun for any project.
Undoubtedly Anees Bazmee is being seen as the savior of the Hindi film industry at a time when films are flopping nineteen to the dozen his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surpassed all boxoffice expectations. Significantly, Anees’ last two comedies Mubarakan and Pagalpanti had underperformed at the box-office.
No wonder Bazmee has already started work on his next Bhool Bhulaiyaa plot with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
