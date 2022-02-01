FM mentioned word 'poor' only twice in Budget speech; Chidambaram calls it 'most capitalist Budget'

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Modi government for the most capitalist Budget India has ever seen.

Talking to media, Chidambaram said that the Budget does not address any of the burning issues Indian economy faces today whether it is unemployment, agrarian crisis, malnutrition or lack of skilled workforce.

“The government behaves and acts as though it is on the right path and has delivered on the issues that matter to the common people. This is false. This is also bull-headed obduracy. This also reflects the government’s contemptuous disregard of the burdens and sufferings of the people,” said Chidambaram.