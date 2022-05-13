Food Inflation-Consumer Price Index highest since 2014-worse than expected

Economists said that the April inflation numbers were not just sharper than March but also above their expectations of 7.5%. As core inflation surged to 7.0 percent from 6.4 percent in March, the repo rate being raised again on June 8 is being seen as quite a possibility. “This is definitely not good news. And it makes the possibility of yet another aggressive rate increase by RBI in June. Right now, we are calling for 45 basis points of increase in the June policy meeting, but I won’t be surprised if there is a larger hike than what is being considered at this juncture given the extremely ugly numbers that we have before us today,” another economist with a leading private sector bank said.

The upward shift in the inflation trajectory is expected to continue with at least three consecutive quarters of CPI inflation remaining above 6%. And if this happens, in about four months, the Monetary Policy Committee is mandated to write to Parliament explaining the reasons. “The next at least six readings appear to be closer to seven percent or so. Plus, or minus a little which is really discomforting I would say,” said another analyst adding that the descent is going to be fairly slow and long.

Rating agency CRISIL summed up the situation and said that the Indian economy may have won the rounds against COVID-19, but there’s a new opponent in the ring now — rising prices — which are threatening to deliver a one-two punch. “Such persistent inflation, including the rising core part, is set to become the biggest headwind to India’s economic recovery this fiscal. CPI-linked inflation may have spent three years at above 4%, the mid-point of the target range set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But it is set to become broad-based across most goods and services this fiscal, ominously rising to 6.3% in fiscal 2023,” the rating agency said.

April also marked the fifth month in a row where the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth recorded lower than 2%. The output of electricity generation and mining grew 6.1% and 4.5%, respectively. The production of consumer durables continued to shrink for the sixth month in a row. The sector contracted 3.2% in March, just as consumer output for non-durables dropped 5%, for the third consecutive month.

Areas that showed promise were infrastructure and construction goods which saw a 7.3% rise, just as primary goods rose 5.7%. Capital goods and intermediate goods output rose a mere 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively marking the slowest pace of growth for capital goods in three months. This prompted Sabnavis to comment that the disappointing numbers indicate that the investment cycle is yet to kick off and is only likely to be delayed further owing to the war and prevailing uncertainties.