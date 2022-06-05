Foreign Affairs: Out of 60,000 Afghans who applied for e-Visas, India granted visa to 200 of them

It’s crystal clear that India and Pakistan are earnestly complying with the Ceasefire Agreement at the Line of Control (LoC) clinched by the two militaries in February 2021. But some observers attribute the uncharacteristic, 15-month-long lull at the LoC to a clandestine grand bargain that New Delhi and Islamabad struck keeping the whole world in the dark. They claim that Pakistan agreed to stop firing light machine guns, mortars and howitzers in return for India’s exit from Afghanistan - which Islamabad has been vehemently demanding for as long as anyone can remember - plus a solemn assurance to never return.

There are even assertions that besides silencing Indian and Pakistani guns the secret pact has stopped Pakistan from massing troops at the LoC in tandem with “iron brother” China to the great relief of the Narendra Modi government.

But appearances can be very deceptive. It is so easy to get misled and arrive at a fallacious conclusion. Kite-flying is rampant in the strategic community but nobody takes ownership of cleverly argued hypothesis which falls flat on its face.

As New Delhi starts to undo last year’s lock, stock and barrel withdrawal from Afghanistan with J. P. Singh, Joint Secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (PAI)-led team’s visit to Kabul on June 2 – the first official Indian visit to Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power last year – it’s amply clear that India had not surrendered to Pakistan and was merely biding its time to re-enter Afghanistan. It is now evident that India did not strike any Afghanistan-centred deal with Pakistan to buy peace at the LoC and Islamabad’s good behaviour in the “most dangerous place in the world” is due to several other complex reasons.