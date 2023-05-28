Forests that grow only on paper

While tree-planting schemes have been popular in several countries for the past several decades, doubts are increasingly being voiced about their efficacy. Experts have acknowledged that tree plantations or tree farms cannot be a substitute to natural forests, which support an entire ecosystem of plants, animals and insects.

A report in The New Yorker magazine this month raises similar doubts when it states that ‘it’s not clear that planting a trillion trees is a solution. […] killing forests and planting tree farms isn’t much help’.

National tree-planting schemes, this report notes, have historically come up short. Studies across countries have found that as many as nine in ten saplings planted under these schemes die. They are either the wrong kind of tree or are planted at the wrong place and at the wrong time of the year. Simply put, they do not improve forest cover.

But there is clearly money, big money, in trees. In 2020, the World Economic Forum announced sponsorship of an initiative called 1t, a corporate-funded plan to ‘conserve, restore, and grow’ one trillion trees by the year 2030. All the ‘strongmen’ of the world, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi included, are enthusiastic supporters and are being hailed as environmental champions.

The corporate sector’s love for trees isn’t new. In the US, the climate-change-denying Republican Party encouraged candidates for the US Congress to get themselves photographed planting a tree. The New Yorker report recalls a cartoon in which one suit (in a queue of businessmen patiently waiting to see a guru) says to another, ‘It’s great! You just tell him how much pollution your company is responsible for and he tells you how many trees you have to plant to atone for it.’