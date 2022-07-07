Former civil servant’s plea to SC to modify remarks in Zakia Jafri review echoes views of civil society

What about the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) reports and the report of amicus curiae, Raju Ramachandran, which had stated that investigation was required to probe the role of then chief minister Narendra Modi?’ the CCG queried.

According to the CCG, there were weighty grounds to question the view taken by the SIT and therefore, they would confer sufficient heft to a petition that sought to challenge the SIT’s findings. Moreover, the Supreme Court’s own earlier observations clearly mention the laxity of the state government officials, it pointed out.

The CCG recalled that on April 12, 2004, a bench of Justices Doraiswamy Raju and Arijit Pasayat while ordering a retrial in the Vadodara Best Bakery case (Zahira Habibulla H Sheikh & Anr vs State of Gujarat & Ors), said:

“Those who are responsible for protecting life and properties and ensuring that investigation is fair and proper seem to have shown no real anxiety. Large number of people had lost their lives. Whether the accused persons were really assailants or not could have been established by a fair and impartial investigation. The modern day ‘Neros’ were looking elsewhere when Best Bakery and innocent children and helpless women were burning, and were probably deliberating how the perpetrators of the crime can be saved or protected. Law and justice become flies in the hands of these wanton boys”.

The Supreme Court in this case went on to say that the justice delivery system was taken for a ride and was literally allowed to be abused, misused and mutilated by subterfuge.

The investigation, the court observed, “appears to be perfunctory and anything but impartial without any definite object of finding out the truth and bringing to book those who were responsible for the crime”.