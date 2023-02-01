Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97

Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan, who represented politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the annulment of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's election in 1975, died in New Delhi on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 97.

A source close to his family said he was not keeping well for some time and died at his home in Delhi.

In the historic Raj Narain vs Indira Nehru Gandhi case, the Allahabad High Court in June 1975 had disqualified Gandhi for a period of six years from contesting elections.

Freedom fighter and politician Raj Narain, who had unsuccessfully contested the 1971 Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh against Gandhi, had in his plea accused her of corrupt electoral practices.