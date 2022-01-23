Former Punjab DGP Mustafa booked for making 'hate speech'

Former Punjab DGP and political advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Mohammad Mustafa has been booked by the Punjab police for allegedly making a hate speech in Malerkotla a few days ago.

A case under sections 153-A and 125 has been registered against Mustafa in Malerkotla city police station after a video of Mustafa went viral in which he is seen making allegedly hate comments. The FIR was lodged on the directions of the election commission.