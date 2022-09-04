Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said.

Mistry (54) and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3:15 PM on the bridge on the Surya river, the officer said.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandol have been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.