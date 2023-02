Formulate a new plan to carry forward the 'tapasya' undertaken through Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

Their bags are packed and they’re ready to go, waiting just for a signal to begin walking the breadth of India. With Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 appearing a distinct possibility, several Congress leaders and workers say they are raring to get back on the streets to quickly take forward the gains from the first one.

There has been talk of another Bharat Jodo Yatra ever since the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign ended in Srinagar last month. The buzz escalated on Sunday when former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appealed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge at the plenary session here to formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" (penance) undertaken through the march.

"The Bharat yatris, as those who completed the entire journey are known, are ready. Our bags are packed and we will leave as soon as we get orders from the party," said Vaibhav Walia, AICC delegate and one of those who walked 4,000 km from India’s southern tip to Kashmir.

"All Congress workers and many of us now wish for a second phase of the yatra so it can go to states it hasn’t been to,” Walia told PTI.

Lhinkim Haokip Shingnaisui of Manipur, the only woman from the northeast who participated as a Bharat yatri in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people in the northeast after Rahul Gandhi's comments on Sunday.

"People are calling me to ask how they can join. There is tremendous anticipation for another yatra," Shingnaisui, called Kim by her Congress colleagues, told PTI.

And yes, she added, she would definitely join the march that might be from the northeast to the west of the country.