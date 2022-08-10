FPIs unhappy with 18% GST levied on regulatory services; set to approach SEBI for relief

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) are uncomfortable with the 18% GST rendered on regulatory services, fearing it could result in a tax on the export of services, which is currently treated as a zero-rated supply.

FPIs have argued that GST being a local tax, it cannot be rendered on services offered to overseas entities.

The government recently brought in changes that resulted in an 18% GST being levied on the regulatory service fee being charged by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The changes, in effect, saw the withdrawal of the tax exemption granted to the regulator, following the recommendation of the GST Council in its last meeting.

FPIs have been a part of India’s equity market for over 20 years and their net-buying actions are what cause the broader market rallies. However, when FPIs turned into net-sellers, like in June, the stock prices fell. At the time, FPIs had cited global and domestic macroeconomic and fundamental concerns and turned net sellers with outflows of $6.44 billion.