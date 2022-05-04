Freedom of press is integral to functioning of a vibrant democracy: IWPC, PCI
While job insecurities have grown, so have attacks on press freedoms. India doesn't fare too well in this regard, ranking 150 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index
The Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) and Press Club of India (PCI) said on World Press Freedom Day that the freedom of press is Integral to the functioning of a vibrant democracy. The media has to come together to reclaim its role towards realisation of this objective. May 3 is celebrated as World Press Freedom Day.
IWPC stated on Tuesday that it was also a day to introspect and take stock of where press freedoms are located in a vastly globalised world. “The attacks on the media the world over have grown in myriad ways including in advanced democracies. Freedom of the press has been subject to growing conservatism and increasing corporatlsation of the industry itself. The extraneous and internal pressures have distorted the notion of a free press today,” they said in a joint statement.
While job insecurities have grown so have the attacks on press freedoms seen an exponential rise. India doesn't fare too well in this regard, ranking 150 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Sans Frontieres.
The statement underscored that journalists have been incarcerated under draconian laws for flimsy reasons and on some occasions faced threat to their lives as well from self styled custodians of law in the social media space.