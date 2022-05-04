Freedom of press is integral to functioning of a vibrant democracy: IWPC, PCI

While job insecurities have grown so have the attacks on press freedoms seen an exponential rise. India doesn't fare too well in this regard, ranking 150 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Sans Frontieres.

The statement underscored that journalists have been incarcerated under draconian laws for flimsy reasons and on some occasions faced threat to their lives as well from self styled custodians of law in the social media space.