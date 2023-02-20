Havoc in the hills: Hours after Uttarakhand announces Char Dham Yatra, cracks appear on Badrinath highway

Hours after the Uttarakhand government announced the Char Dham Yatra, fresh cracks were spotted on the Badrinath Highway near Joshimath, reported the Times of India.

Around ten more sizable cracks were said to have appeared on the Badrinath highway, which is known as the 'gateway to Joshimath' and is one of the most-visited pilgrimage spots in the Garhwal Himalayas.

Citing locals, the Times of India report said that the cracks appeared within the 10-km stretch between Joshimath and Mawari, significant on the stretch near the State Bank of India branch, near Mawari bridge, ahead of Jaypee colony.

"A team is examining the cracks and it is not a cause of concern," Chamoli district magistrate told the media.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) convenor Atul Sati, said fresh cracks ahead of yatra are of major concern.

"The Badrinath highway is already facing subsidence in the lean season. We don’t know what will happen when thousands of vehicles ply on the road during the peak time of the Char Dham Yatra," Sati was quoted by ToI.