Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed, flights affected

Most parts of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Friday leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and impacting flight operations to and from the Valley, officials said here.

Snowfall was recorded in tourist towns of Pahalgam and Gulmarg, as well as in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, and the upper areas of Kupwara, Ganderbal and Srinagar.

Traffic movement on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway -- the all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country -- was stopped due to snowfall and shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, officials said.

Moreover, flight operations at the Srinagar airport were affected due to snowfall and low visibility, the officials said.

Minimum temperatures rose in Kashmir but still settled below the freezing point across the Valley. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday night -- up from minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the night before. Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.