Fresh tension in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; stones pelted at police by family of a suspect

"A video was being circulated on 17/04/22 in social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on 16/04/22. Police team of north west district had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members. The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation," DCP Rangani said.

"Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. Situation is completely under control," she further stated.