Fringe outfits gain relevance when 'Boycott Bollywood' trends in UP.

"We shall be ensuring security because the film is being released on January 25, a day ahead of the Republic Day and we do not want any trouble," said a district magistrate.



The official, however, admitted that most of the boycott calls were essentially a means of garnering free publicity.



"These fringe outfits get some importance when they make such calls and protests are staged for publicity on TV channels," said the official.



He said that most of these outfits do not even have an office and are run through WhatsApp.



The only time that a boycott call made a severe impact was in 2018 when the Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati', forcing him to postpone the release date and change the name of the film to 'Padmavat'.