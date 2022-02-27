From besieged Ukraine, Indians come back home...to politics!

When 219 Indians touched down in Mumbai after a long and tedious journey that began from war-torn Ukraine, the only thing they wished for was to see their near and dear ones and hold them close. Instead, the first face they saw as soon as they landed was of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union cabinet minister Piyush Goyal.

The first batch of Indians, mostly students and many of them young women, took off from the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest, Romania earlier on Thursday and landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 8.30 p.m.

Before they could disembark from their Air India flight, however, Goyal boarded the aircraft and spent a good ten minutes talking to them about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spared no effort in bringing them home.

The words, “our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji” were heard several times, before the passengers could finally get off the plane in which they had spent several hours fraught with worry.