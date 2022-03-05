From Chaiwala to Paanwala: Nervous Modi walks down Varanasi streets

Wary of the consequences of BJP's defeat in the ongoing UP polls, especially his own prospects of retaining power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi who is in Varanasi for the last three days is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

As the campaign for the last and the seventh phase reaches a crescendo on Saturday, Modi is trying hard to politically win India’s most crucial state.

Apart from holding road shows and rallies, Modi is trying to give his party's campaign a personal touch by making several stopovers during the last few days.