From Chaiwala to Paanwala: Nervous Modi walks down Varanasi streets
Wary of consequences of BJP's defeat in UP on his own political fortune in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi who has been camping in Varanasi for last three days is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters
Wary of the consequences of BJP's defeat in the ongoing UP polls, especially his own prospects of retaining power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi who is in Varanasi for the last three days is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.
As the campaign for the last and the seventh phase reaches a crescendo on Saturday, Modi is trying hard to politically win India’s most crucial state.
Apart from holding road shows and rallies, Modi is trying to give his party's campaign a personal touch by making several stopovers during the last few days.
Notably, his stopover at the famous Pappu Tea Stall for a cup of caught eyeballs. In full media glare and amid continuous camera flashes, Modi sipped tea at the iconic tea stall.
Famous Hindi writer and novelist, Kashinath Singh immortalized Pappu Tea Stall in his novel “Kashi ka Assi”.
Assi is one of the most famous ghats in Varanasi where the stall is located. According to the locals, there are 80 ghats in Varanasi and Assi is the last ghat. Modi stopped at Pappu tea stall and enjoyed tea in a kulhad (eathern cup).
Known for witty remarks, several Banaraswallas were heard quipping, “A Chai wala (Modi) came to another Chai wala (Pappu) to keep Bulldozer Baba (Yogi) in power.”
Intellectuals, journalists, writers and activists all assemble at Pappu Tea Stall in morning and evening. The tea stall is famous as an adda for endless chattering and heated debates.
People in Varanasi believe that no politician of this stature had ever visited Pappu’s stall.
“Jo bhi neta Pappu ki chai peeta hai wo chunaav haar jata hai,” said a resident and local historian.
Modi also partook of a paan at a stall after the road show. Observers believe that Modi wanted to make a point that he not only represents Varanasi but culturally belongs to the city as well.
Talking to NH, historian Arif Khan who is a native of Varanasi said that Modi's show was lackluster in comparison to 2019.
"I have noticed that there were a lot of non-Varanasi people in the show. Modi's magic is fading from people's minds. The connect between Modi and the locals was missing this time," added Arif, a staunch supporter of Nehruvian ideology.
After inspecting Cantonment railway station which falls under the Varanasi cantt assembly seat, Modi interacted with the local vendors. Observers believe that BJP may lose the seat. Congress’ Rajesh Mishra is said to have an edge over his rivals.
It is worth recalling here that in 2017, out of the eight assembly seats in Varanasi, the BJP had won six while its partner Apna Dal (S) had bagged one and another one had gone to Rajbhar’s SBSP which was with the BJP then.
Rajbhar is contesting as part of the Akhilesh Yadav led alliance this time.
Apart from Modi and BJP’s bandwagon, prominent leaders of opposition parties are also camping in the pilgrim city, which would be the nerve center of the grand finale.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have canvassed in the city in favor of Congress’ candidates.
Priyanka Gandhi staying at Kabir Math sent out a strong message among Dalits, say Varanasi watchers.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his ally RLD's supremo Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.
The 54 seats going to polls on March 7 are in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
Earlier it was said that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will also attend a rally in Malhani assembly constituency in neighbouring Jaunpur district during the day in favour of Lucky Yadav, son of his long-time associate and former minister Parasnath Yadav. However, as per the latest update, he will not join the rally due to poor health.