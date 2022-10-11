From flora and fauna to weapons of war, poll symbols have come a long way

Of the six national parties in India, four have a shared history of splits (Congress, NCP and the two Communist parties). One has a symbol that still confuses the voters (the Bahujan Samaj Party) and only the BJP can lay claim to exclusivity in terms of both party name and the lotus symbol.

In 1969, when the old guard expelled Indira Gandhi from the party, she went on to split the Congress and walked away with her own supporters. They called themselves by the confounding name of Congress (Requisitionists) that no common voter could be expected to find resonance with. The old guard declared they were the original Congress and the Election Commission allotted the then existing original Congress symbol of 'farmer with bullock' to the Congress (O).

Indira Gandhi had the choice of the cow with suckling calf which, never mind the R in Congress (R), was suitably rural for the vast population of farmers who voted for the party. She won all the subsequent by-polls and in 1971 came back with a sweeping victory on that symbol and the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan.

Most of the old guard in the Congress (O) went on to join the Congress (R).

But it was the next split in 1978 that gave Indira Gandhi some sleepless nights over her new symbol. There was such acrimony in the party over their post-Emergency defeat and so much noise over the 'cow and calf' imagery that the EC froze that symbol, along with the original 'farmer and bullock', forever.

There was little suitable in the EC’s list of symbols that would be representative of the Congress’s roots among the poor and farmers. After advice from one of her gurus, she tentatively and rather unhappily chose the symbol of the ‘Hand’ which is the Congress’s identity even today. It was meant to convey blessings but Indira Gandhi was not quite sure that the upturned hand would be seen as such or if it would be considered presumptuous and arrogant – that she blessed all Indians.