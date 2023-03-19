From jurisdiction to 45 days delay, Congress questions validity of Delhi Police’s case against Rahul Gandhi

“The speech was made on 30 January in Kashmir. If Rahul Gandhi said something that the Delhi Police needs probe, what was it doing for the past 45 days? And why is it in such a hurry now. Of course, there can be no reason other than harassment and intimidation,” he added.

“We will give detailed reply to their questions but we asked Delhi Police you have come second time within three days. In how many cases have you shown such alacrity, how many political parties have you questioned over their yatras and rallies, more particularly the ruling party?” Singhvi said.

The Janata Govt (1977) too Had Resorted to Political Vendetta, Thrown out

Rajasthan chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot pointed out that the Janata Party government that came to power in 1977 had resorted to intimidating Mrs Indira Gandhi, but the public gave them a befitting reply by throwing them out of the power.

“Without orders from the top, the Delhi Police cannot take such action. In fact, there is no reason for the police to go to this length. They cannot harass anyone and enter even a common citizen’s house like this, let alone Rahul Gandhi who is a big leader,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister wondered what would happen if his government too started lodging FIRs against Union ministers if they raise an issue pertaining to the state. “They are setting bad precedents,” he underlined.