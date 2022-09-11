‘Fundamental Right’ to seek permission from the police to assemble peacefully

As an aside, it will interest readers to know that our judiciary has also apparently edited Article 21, which guarantees life and liberty to citizens, by ignoring and endlessly deferring the habeas corpus petitions of Kashmiris. Only a few days ago, the BBC exposed how the governor of Kashmir said the Mirwaiz, Omar Farooq was not detained, while it was proven that he was. Kashmiris of course have no right to protest.

In the rest of India, ‘designated area’ protests are preferred by the State because they can be safely ignored. Jantar Mantar — visit it sometime if you haven’t, it’s in the heart of Delhi — has dozens of installed protest sites, some of which have been there for years. Nobody cares what they are protesting about; certainly, the State doesn’t.

The State sees protest — and Fundamental Rights generally speaking — as a nuisance which must exist on paper but not exercised in defiance of the State. The most peaceful, Gandhian manner of protest will not be tolerated in India. There is nothing more noble than the human being taking what Gandhi did in only token fashion — starve — to the end. A woman in Manipur chose to do that for justice and the State chained and force-fed her through a nasal pipe for 10 years rather than allow her the right to do what the British allowed Gandhi. Irom Sharmila is not a heroine in this country and not the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, as would have been the case in a more civilised nation. She is an enemy of the State.

What the Supreme Court has observed or ordered (it is not quite clear which of the two it is) in the matter of Shaheen Bagh does not apply to political parties and more organised forces like farmer’s unions and caste groups. They can and they will continue to protest outside designated areas, calling for and enforcing bandhs and hartals, rail rokos, chakka jams and the rest. The State lacks the capacity to prevent this so it looks away. The Supreme Court also looks away. What the lordships want is that small groups of women not show their defiance because it offends their sensibilities and their concern for the rule of law in this nation.