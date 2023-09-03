G20: Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters from 4-13 Sep

Anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said.

These cards will be available in two categories -- one-day and three-day validity -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

The dedicated counters have been provided to "facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit," the official said.