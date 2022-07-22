Gandhian and peace activist Himanshu Kumar refuses to pay fine imposed by Supreme Court

Reacting to the Supreme Court imposing a fine of five lakh rupees, Gandhian activist Himanshu Kumar wrote on his Facebook wall that while he did not have even five thousand rupees, he would not pay the fine even if he had the amount. “Paying the fine would mean admitting that I made a mistake. But I admit to no such thing,” he declared.

Would it amount to contempt of court? Will the Supreme Court sentence him to prison for defying its order? While this will be known in the next few weeks or months, the outspoken Gandhian has been busy writing his version.

“How did the Supreme Court conclude that I had levelled false accusations against the police? Did it conduct any inquiry?” he asks defiantly before acknowledging that it was a matter of time before he gets arrested. He recalls that the British magistrate in Champaran had also offered to enlarge Mahatma Gandhi on bail if he paid a fine of one hundred rupees but Gandhiji had refused to pay the amount.

For those who have not followed the case, Himanshu Kumar had petitioned the Supreme Court in 2009 for an inquiry against killing of Adivasis by Chhattisgarh Police.

Thirteen years later the petition was heard and the Bench on July 14 dismissed the petition, fined Kumar for levelling false accusations and instructed Chhattisgarh Government to prosecute him and investigate his links with Maoists. The ruling followed after Police produced statements by villagers refuting the allegations.

Kumar believes the ruling will effectively silence voices like his which question the ‘loot’ of natural resources by corporate cronies of the government and continued exploitation of the adivasis. Although Kumar himself had to flee from Chhattisgarh in 2010 and he has been living in Hyderabad since then, he has been vocal about tribal issues.