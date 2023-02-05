Gandhian journalist Nachiketa Desai passes away at 72

Nachiketa Desai, former Consulting Editor with National Herald and Gandhian activist, passed away on Sunday morning at his Akhbar Nagar residence on February 5. He was 72.

A multilingual journalist and author, Desai was grandson of Mahadev Desai, Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary and son of Narayan Desai, who was also a Gandhian scholar and much-respected journalist. Mahadev Desai had passed away in jail after being arrested with Gandhi Ji during the Quit India Movement. An anthology of his unpublished work edited by grandson Nachiketa Desai was launched at Sabarmati Ashram last month.

Nachiketa Desai started his career in journalism with The Indian Express in 1978 and went on to work with Himmat Weekly, UNI, The Telegraph, The Independent, ETV NewsTime, India Abroad New Service and Dainik Bhaskar among others in various capacities over a career spanning over 40 years.