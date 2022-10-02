Gandhi's unsung heroes

It was a hot April day in 1917 when Gandhi set off for Jasaulipatti village in Motihari, the headquarters of Bihar’s East Champaran district. They set off early to escape the heat. The conventional mode of transport was the elephant but Gandhi had never sat on one before. Perched precariously on his swaying ride, Gandhi held forth on the ills of the ‘purdah’ system. His companions defended the system but Gandhi held firm. It was a pernicious system, he argued, that affected women’s health and did not allow them to work alongside their husbands. No nation could afford to keep half its population in purdah, he said.

On their way, they would sometimes have to look away from women squatting for their morning ablutions on both sides of the dirt track. (Gandhi had arrived in Motihari the previous day for a first-hand impression of the problems of indigo workers.) Gandhi strongly felt that keeping women confined at home was a grave injustice to them, bordering on the criminal. This animated discussion on elephant back was rudely truncated when a police constable rode up to them on a bicycle; he was there to serve Gandhi notice to leave the district. Gandhi got off and returned to Motihari on a bullock cart. But he refused to leave the district to which he had been invited by peasants to tell him about the ways in which they were being exploited.