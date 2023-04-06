Gangster Deepak 'Boxer' brought to India from Mexico; his aide spent Rs 55 lakh on his escape

Notorious gangster Deepak "Boxer", who was nabbed in Mexico by the Delhi Police and brought in New Delhi on Wednesday, was helped by another criminal who as part of a deal not only arranged his escape abroad but also spent Rs 55 lakh on the same.

A two-member team of the Special Cell with Deepak arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico via Istanbul around 6 am, police said and termed the force's first overseas operation to arrest a wanted criminal a "big success".

Deepak was trying to enter the US illegally through Mexico, and planning to run his gang in Delhi and its neighbouring states from there, a senior police officer said, adding that his links to a Pakistani national are also being probed.