Gautam Adani enters into media, to acquire 49% stake in Quintillion Media

Asia’s richest person and Prime Minister Modi’s friend Gautam Adani who has been trying to venture into media, is all set to acquire 49 per cent shares in Quintillion Business Media Limited.

The Adani Enterprises has signed a shareholders' Agreement with Quintillion Media Ltd (QML) and QBML and a share purchase agreement with QML, QBML and Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) in connection with its proposed acquisition of a 49% stake in QBML, said Adani Enterprises in a late-night regulatory filing on May 13.

Confirming the development, the Quint Digital Media Limited said, “We would like to inform you that pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding dated March 1, 2022, the Company and its material subsidiaries Quintillion Media Limited and Quintillion Business Media Ltd have signed definite agreements with AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, to conclude the divestment of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited”.