Gautam Navlakha allowed to be placed under house arrest on medical grounds

The 70-year-old Navlakha stated that he is suffering from skin allergy and dental issues, and that he wanted to undergo a colonoscopy for suspected cancer. He cited his ill health and poor facilities at the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, where he is lodged, as reasons for his demand.

“We consider it appropriate to grant house arrest given his age. Still further, our attention is drawn to the multiple medical problems the petitioner is faced with, and that charges have not been framed in a trial that will not happen in the foreseeable future,” observed the bench.

The NIA had stated that Navlakha would have to pay for the security. Navlakha’s counsel, Kapil Sibal however, questioned why a 70-year-old man without income should be made to pay for it. NIA responded that he had stayed in Jaslok hospital, which was “very expensive”.

During the proceedings, the NIA cast doubts over Navlakha’s medical report by a private hospital because one of the 12 doctors who examined him was related to him. The probe agency sought an independent medical report before deciding his plea for house arrest.

While listing the matter for the second week of December, the court asked NIA to furnish another medical report from KEM Hospital before the hearing.

Indian Civil Liberties Union (ICLU) founder and Supreme Court lawyer Anas Tanwir pointed out that while the SC order granting house arrest to Gautam Navalakha in the case is to be welcomed, the condition that the expense of surveillance will be borne by Navlakha is rather unfair as it is the duty of the state to protect such accused persons.

“Once the court decides that a person can be under house arrest instead of jail, it becomes the duty of the state to protect the person. Therefore, the expenses for the same should also be borne by the state,” added Tanwir. Navlakha has not sought police protection for himself. It is the state that wants to keep him under surveillance.