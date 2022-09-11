GDP (Gas-Diesel-Petrol) prices fixed by election dates and not global rates?

On the one hand the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is not going up while on the other hand the 'GDP' (Gas-Diesel-Petrol) prices are not going down despite reduction in prices in the international market, Congress spokesman Prof. Gourav Vallabh pointed out on Sunday.

Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, he said it appeared the petrol and diesel prices--which have remained static since June--are not determined by prices in the international oil market but by election dates in India.

The jibe came a day after Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted that if petrol and diesel prices go down in the next 48-72 hours, it would show that the BJP and the Union government had been rattled by the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gourav Vallabh pointed out on Sunday that the Modi government had inherited dynamic pricing policy from the UPA; it meant that prices of petrol and diesel would move up and down with fluctuations in international prices.